UNIJOS has crashed school fees, says VC

Reprieve may have come for protesting students of the University of Jos as its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, over the weekend, announced that the institution has crashed its fees.

According to him, the decision to reduce the fees followed a series of negotiations between UNIJOS authorities, students and other stakeholders.

He also stated that electricity had returned to the institution since last week, about three months after being thrown into darkness by the Jos Electricity Distribution Company.

The Vice-Chancellor stated this a few days after the students blocked roads leading to the campus in protest, following an increase in school fees and other services rendered by the institution.

Ishaya, a Christian from Kebbi State, was the former Deputy VC of the institution before he became its VC in 2022, amidst protest by indigenes of Plateau State. The student protesters in a recorded video were mobilised by leaders of the university’s Students Union Government.