Unijos Alumni Condemns Brutal Killing Of Fwinbe Gofwan

The University of Jos (UNIJOS) Alumni, Plateau State Chapter has condemned the brutal killing of Fwinbe Thomas Gofwan on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, by some wicked, mindless, reckless and senseless individuals along Tudun Wada Ring Road, Jos, Plateau State.

Chairman, University of Jos Alumni Association, Plateau State Chapter Comrade Gad Peter in a Press Statement signed and issued on Friday in Jos called on the Police and other security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation, arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“We condemn without mincing words, this uncivilised and barbaric act of jungle justice and we hereby call on all persons to desist from such acts of inhumane behaviour for whatever the reason/Justification may be.

“We condone with the parents, brothers, extended family members and friends of Fwinbe during this painful period and pray that the good Lord will give everyone the strength to pull through and may Fwinbe soul find eternal rest while we do our best to seek justice.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Police command has confirmed the arrest of one of the suspects that killed the young man.

The Police PPRO DSP Alabo Alfred confirmed the arrest to Journalists in Jos and said the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Police Command, CP Okoro Julius Alawari is miffed with and condemns the unlawful killing of Fwinbe Thomas who was found lying in a pool of his blood along Tudun Wada Ring Road, Hwolshe in Jos.

“Sequel to a report of the incident by a credible informant on 25/09/2023 at about 2230hrs, the Police Patrol Team attached to Anglo-Jos Division swiftly rushed to the scene of the cruel incident where they found the victim lying in a pool of his blood beside a damaged Suzuki Mini Bus with Reg. No.: KWK 536 XA, with multiple injuries on his head.

“The victim is suspected to have been cruelly beaten to death by some hoodlums, suspected to be commercial motorcyclists popularly known as “Okada Riders” whose operation in Jos Metropolis/Bukuru metropolis is illegal.

“Photographs of the victim were taken, the vehicle was towed to the station and the body of the victim was taken to the Plateau Specialist Hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor. The corpse has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy.

“The Plateau State Police Command wishes to inform Plateau residents and the general public that efforts are on top gear to apprehend the killers of Mr Fwinbe Thomas”.