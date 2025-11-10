UNIJOS Aims For NUGA Top Spot

University of Jos football captain, George Amila, has said the team’s disappointing performance at the 2024 Federation of African University Sports Games has ignited a renewed determination to win gold at the 2025 Nigerian University Games, which began on Saturday in Jos.

Amila, who also served as the university’s former Students’ Union Director of Sports, admitted that the team learned hard lessons from their poor showing at the continental event, where UNIJOS endured one of their worst football campaigns in recent history.

“I think during the FASU Games we had a bad outing due to one reason or another,” Amila said.

“But I can assure you that this time around, that experience will motivate us. We believe the University of Jos are out for the good. It’s victory or nothing. We are not settling for less.

“I believe my teammates and I, both mentally and physically, are ready for whatever comes our way, because we know that with God, all things are possible.”

READ ALSO:

UNIJOS finished 12th overall on the FASU Games medal standing, winning three gold, seven silver and six bronze medals, but their football team failed to register a win, losing three of four matches and drawing one while conceding 11 goals.

“They finished bottom of the men’s Group B, recording the worst football outing among all institutions in the tournament.

Now competing as hosts, the UNIJOS side is under added pressure to deliver on home soil, but Amila insists that being hosts brings responsibility rather than advantage.

“I don’t think being the host gives us much of an advantage; rather, it comes with more pressure.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. So there is really no advantage here. This is our home, our land, but if we don’t give our best, I don’t think there will be any advantage. It’s a fair game, everyone is competing to be the best without any bias or favour. We are ready, and I know the weather will be on our side,” he said.

UNIJOS began their NUGA 2025 campaign on a difficult note, losing 1-0 to Taraba State University in their opening Group D match. The group also features Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi and Federal University of Technology, Minna.

Sixteen universities are contesting the men’s football event, divided into four groups, while 13 institutions are taking part in the women’s category.

With the University of Ilorin, winners of the men’s football gold at the last edition, pulling out of this year’s tournament, the race for the title is wide open.

On the women’s side, defending champions University of Lagos will seek to retain their crown in Group C, as NUGA 2025 promises new champions and fierce competition in Jos.