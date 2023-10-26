UNIDO: FG’s Intervention in Production’II Create Boom

The United Nations Industrial Organisation (UNIDO) has reiterated that Federal Government’s intervention in developing local industries will result in growth of local businesses in the country. Regional Director for West and Central African for United Nations Industrial Organisation (UNIDO), Mr. Jean Bakole, made this known in Lagos recently.

He said that government of Nigeria was already showing greater interest and providing more support for local production to encourage the growth of local industries. According to him, “local production of various goods is beginning to gain grounds and the materials produced locally can compete favourably with the imported ones. Nigerians are increasingly using products branded made-in-Nigeria.

“This development will no doubt attract several benefits to the country including an increase in its GDP, generation of employment opportunities and reduction in the cost of production. “Therefore, government should sustain the tempo through appropriate policies, provision of basic infrastructure (energy, roads, etc) and other key incentives as well as effective continued support to MAN and its members.”

Speaking further, Bakole de- scribed UNIDO as a specialised United Nations agency with a broad mandate in promoting inclusive and sustainable industrial development. He stressed: “In Nigeria, UNIDO, through the country programme, is promoting the formulation of appropriate industrial policies, development of MSMEs and startups by providing technical support to them to produce standard and high-quality products locally.

“During COVID-19, UNIDO supported about 174 local MSMEs to produce PPEs and other standard and quality healthcare products. “UNIDO in collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission is implementing the West Africa Competitiveness and Quality infrastructure Project (WACQIP) to improve the quality of locally manufactured goods in Nigeria and the ECOWAS region.

“The activities involved setting-up quality testing laboratories, developing the ECOWAS certification Mark, and digitalisation of the processes for the harmonization of standards and technical regulations, as well as the Quality management Systems of enterprises.” The UNIDO chieftain added: “The overall objective is to manufacture standard and high-quality products within its member states that will be consumed locally as well as for regional (AfCFTA) and international markets. In UNIDO, we show greater interest and provide more support for local production in order to encourage the growth of local industries.”