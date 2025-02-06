New Telegraph

February 6, 2025
Unidentify Policeman Shoots FRSC Personnel In Lagos

An unidentified officer from the Lagos State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was reportedly injured after being shot allegedly by security personnel in police camouflage.

New Telegraph reports that the incident occurred during an enforcement operation targeting counterfeit number plates, part of a broader initiative launched by the FRSC under the Lagos Sector Command.

However, the Corps Commander, Kehinde Hamzat, who was supervising the operation, did not provide specific details about the incident as of the time of filing this report.

However, he encouraged journalists to remain patient as he investigated the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate occurrence.

It is still unclear whether the security personnel involved is connected to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and as of this report, there have been no statements from police authorities in Lagos regarding the matter.

More details shortly…

