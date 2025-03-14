Unidentified woman jumps into Lagos Lagoon, dies

Share

An unidentified woman, on Friday, reportedly jumped into the lagoon on the Mainland Bridge in Lagos State and died.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Lagos State Police Command on Friday.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the incident took place around the University of Lagos waterfront.

He said the situation gained a swift response from the Marine Police stationed in the area.

Hundeyin stated that the woman’s body was later recovered at the UNILAG shore slipway.

“An unidentified lady, whose name is yet unknown, reportedly jumped from the Third Mainland Bridge into the water at UNILAG waterfront on Thursday at about 4pm.

“She was recovered at the University of Lagos shore-slip way by a team of marine police attached there, and she was confirmed dead by a team of UNILAG medical doctors in the presence of a police team from Sabo division,” the statement partly read.

“The body had been evacuated to the Infectious Disease Hospital Mortuary in the Yaba area of the state for preservation. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death,” he added.

