UNICEF’s Alternative Education Program Restores Hope To Pupils In Sokoto

UNICEF’s Alternative Education for Out-of-School Girls programme is restoring hope among schoolgirls and strengthening caregivers’ commitment to education in Sokoto State.

Ngozi Izuora Songu, Adolescent Development Specialist with UNICEF Nigeria, stated this during an impact assessment visit to Bodinga Local Government Area.

She said many of the beneficiaries, who were previously at risk of dropping out in Primary Six or Junior Secondary School 3 (JS3), have now successfully transitioned to higher classes, including Senior Secondary School levels.

The programme is designed to support girls vulnerable to dropping out at key transitional stages Primary Six to JS1 and JS3 to SS1 and has been running for two years in six local government areas: Bodinga, Goronyo, Dange/Shuni, Sabon Birni, Sokoto North, and Sokoto South.

According to Songu, the initiative Reaching and Empowering Adolescent Girls in Northwest Nigeria (REACH) aims to dismantle barriers that prevent girls in northern Nigeria from accessing education and building sustainable futures.

She explained that the programme collaborates with schools, principals, and parents to support girls transitioning from primary to junior secondary school. “We have records from SUBEB showing that a number of girls who received intervention support have remained in school,” Songu noted.

The impact assessment seeks to evaluate how the programme has influenced girls and their families, particularly those who have taken alternative education pathways.

In addition to improving enrolment, retention, and transition rates, the programme equips girls with leadership and vocational skills in both Sokoto and Katsina States, enabling them to pursue income-generating opportunities and support their families.

Songu said the project considers the girls’ interests and local market demand when offering entrepreneurship and skills training. Key vocational areas include soap-making, hairdressing, carpentry, and welding.

To ensure long-term sustainability, the programme actively involves parents in supporting their children’s education paths. In one case, parents in Bodinga attached their daughter to a health training centre after she expressed interest in nursing.

A parent, Malama Murjanatu Ibrahim, testified to the programme’s impact, saying her two daughters both beneficiaries had become more focused after receiving training in tailoring and pastry-making.