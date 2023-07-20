UNICEF Worried Over Response To Immunisation In Kano, Katsina, Jigawa

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is worried about the poor response to routine immunization against killer diseases in Jigawa, Kano and Katsina states. Speaking during an event tagged: Media Dialogue on Routine Immunisation and the Zero Dose Campaign in Kano on Wednesday, the UNICEF Chief Field Officer in Kano Rahama Farah identified myths, disinformation, misinformation and rumours as the contributory factors to poor immunisation uptake in Nigeria.

Farah lamented that the development is exposing children to high risk and death that can be avoidable when they don’t get immunized. He said: “For instance, in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa there are over 600,000 children who have not been vaccinated against childhood killer diseases. This is closer to about 40 percent of the total unimmunised children in Nigeria.” Farah added: “Over 300, 000 of those children are in Kano State, representing 50 percent of the three states under the UNICEF Kano Office.

“This situation is unacceptable and should be re- versed urgently, as the UN agency mandated for the protection and promotion of children’s rights, we are extremely concerned when children don’t get immunized, and when children have no access to immunization services their basic fundamental right is not fulfilled.”