UNICEF Volunteers Lead HPV Vaccine Awareness Campaign In Sokoto

In an effort to increase awareness and uptake of the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine in Sokoto State, UNICEF Advocacy Volunteers have pledged to intensify enlightenment campaigns targeting adolescent girls aged 9 to 14.

The initiative follows a training workshop organized by the Sokoto State Government in partnership with UNICEF, aimed at equipping young advocates with the knowledge and tools to promote HPV vaccination in local communities. The training was held at Sokoto Guest Inn and brought together volunteers from various parts of the state.

One of the trained volunteers, Rosemary Joseph, a 200-level medical student at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, described the training as eye-opening.

“I have gained a deeper understanding of HPV and its health risks, especially its link to cervical and genital cancers. We are now better prepared to sensitize girls in our communities about the importance of receiving the HPV vaccine,” she said.

She explained that HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) is primarily transmitted through sexual contact and poses significant health risks, particularly to young girls exposed to early sexual activity.

“Our goal is to raise awareness and increase vaccination rates among girls between the ages of 9 and 14,” she added.

Joseph also revealed that volunteers were selected from five local government areas in the state, with three representatives each, bringing the total to 15 trained youth volunteers.

“They’ve been equipped to conduct grassroots advocacy, especially in underserved areas,” she noted.

Aliyu Dalhatu, a volunteer from Wamakko Local Government Area, emphasized the importance of community engagement.

“We understand our communities, and we’re working closely with religious leaders, town announcers, and other local influencers to spread the message. HPV causes 99% of cervical cancer cases, and it’s vital people understand the vaccine’s role in prevention.”

Another volunteer, Mujahid Murtala Muhammad, also a 200-level medical student, praised UNICEF and the Canadian Government for supporting the awareness project. “This campaign is timely.

Many families still don’t know that cervical cancer is preventable. We’ve learned so much and are committed to using platforms like social media and local town halls to educate the public.”

The volunteers pledged to sustain the momentum by reaching out to schools, parents, and community groups to ensure girls receive the HPV vaccine, which is most effective when administered before exposure to the virus.

The advocacy campaign is part of a broader public health effort to curb the rising cases of cervical cancer, which remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in Nigeria.