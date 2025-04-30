UNICEF Urges Community Ownership Of Routine Immunization

Share

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Thehas called on communities to take greater ownership of routine immunization programs to ensure no child is left unvaccinated, emphasizing the need to dismantle cultural myths and traditional beliefs that hinder effective coverage.

The appeal was made during a media dialogue in Umuahia, Abia State, marking the 2025 World Immunization Week.

Ifeyinwa Anyanyo, UNICEF Health Specialist at the Enugu Field Office, highlighted barriers to immunization, including limited access to health centers, drugs, information, and personnel, as well as cultural and language challenges.

She also identified funding shortages, insecurity, geographical inaccessibility, and distrust in government structures as major setbacks, particularly in the South East zone.

The dialogue, held in partnership with the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State (BCA), was opened by BCA Director General, Francis Nwubani.

He underscored UNICEF’s long-standing advocacy for women and children’s welfare and praised the collaboration with BCA in achieving tangible results.

Nwubani noted that World Immunization Week, observed annually in the last week of April, promotes the life-saving impact of vaccines.

“Since 1974, vaccines have saved over 154 million lives, reducing infant mortality by 40%, with measles vaccines accounting for 60% of lives saved,” he said.

Theme for 2025, “Immunization for All is Humanly Possible,” aligns with the ongoing “Humanly Possible” campaign, emphasizing the importance of expanding vaccination coverage, particularly for children.

Nwubani highlighted that 2025, as the midpoint of the Immunization Agenda 2030, is a critical juncture to reflect on immunization’s current impact and future potential as new vaccines are developed to address a broader range of diseases.

Despite advancements in vaccine development, Nwubani lamented that many children still miss out annually, underscoring the dialogue’s aim to raise awareness of immunization’s benefits.

Field activities in Abia State focused on low-performing local government areas (LGAs) such as Ikwuano, Ohafia, and Obingwa, identified through disease surveillance and routine immunization (RI) data.

Mrs. Chinwe Eke, Abia State Immunization Officer, detailed collaborative efforts by UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Abia State Primary Health Care Development Agency to target zero-dose and unimmunized children in five underperforming LGAs.

An intensified outreach program, flagged off in Ikwuano LGA by the Executive Secretary of the Abia State Primary Health Care Development Agency on behalf of the Governor’s wife, included a rally in Isiala and surrounding areas.

Eke emphasized that the initiative aligns with the theme of bridging immunization gaps, building herd immunity, and reducing zero-dose populations.

“The objective is to demonstrate that immunization for all is achievable and to urge the government to strengthen vaccination programs,” she said.

