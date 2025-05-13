UNICEF, UNIZIK Launch Institute Of Social Policy Studies

Share

With technical and financial support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Senate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, has approved the establishment of the Institute of Social Policy Studies to offer degree and short courses in Social Policy.

According to a statement from UNICEF’s Enugu Field Office, the initiative underscores the organization’s commitment to the localization agenda through collaboration with academic institutions.

It aims to build a critical mass of professionals, promote evidence-based advocacy, and support policy planning, implementation, and dialogue around social programmes — in alignment with UNIZIK’s vision, mission, and broader development goals.

UNICEF explained that its global mandate includes supporting governments to develop programmes geared toward the realization of children’s rights.

This is achieved by strengthening government systems and building the capacity of stakeholders to implement child-sensitive and sustainable interventions aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“A key strategy in this effort is leveraging partnerships with academic institutions to develop and sustain a strong knowledge base that supports evidence-based policymaking across the world,” the advisory stated.

In Nigeria, UNICEF’s Social Policy Section initiated a new academic partnership in 2018 to bridge capacity gaps and enhance the effectiveness of institutions and individuals involved in policy formulation and implementation.

This partnership led to the establishment of a postgraduate Social Policy programme in Nigerian universities and the formation of a Consultative Forum for University Policy Makers.

The forum comprises Vice-Chancellors, Deans/Provosts of Postgraduate Schools, and Deans of Social Sciences from twelve prominent universities—two from each geopolitical zone.

The forum identified significant gaps in knowledge and capacity related to social policy across government parastatals and other institutions.

It therefore recommended the establishment of dedicated Social Policy Institutes to help address these shortcomings.

In response to this recommendation, the Institute of Social Policy Studies was formally approved by the UNIZIK Senate at its 224th Meeting on May 8, 2024.

UNICEF noted that the programme is a visionary initiative aimed at strengthening research, evidence generation, policy formulation, and human capacity development at all levels of government — federal, state, and local.

