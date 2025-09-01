UNICEF Trains Over 60 N’West Journalists On Ethical Child Rights Reporting

The United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, has trained over 60 media practitioners from Northwest Nigeria on ethical reporting of child-related issues.

Speaking at the two-day training, which began Monday at Tahir Guest Palace in Kano, Rahama Rihood Mohammed Farah, Chief of UNICEF Field Office in Kano, urged journalists to avoid sensationalizing stories involving children and instead prioritize their protection and dignity.

Farah, in his keynote address, described journalism as a vital service to democracy and community building, stressing that ethical reporting is critical to healing divisions, building trust, and safeguarding vulnerable children.

“You work in a complex environment, often at great personal risk, to bring truth and information to the public,” he said. “Ethical reporting of children is not just another theme for a workshop; it is the bedrock of a functioning society and is especially crucial for the future of children in this region.”

Farah highlighted three key reasons ethical child-focused journalism matters which are promoting Peace and Unity: “In a diverse society, ethical journalism, characterized by accuracy, fairness, and balance is the antidote to misinformation and hate speech. Responsible reporting can cool tempers, promote dialogue, and foster peace, while irresponsible reporting can inflame tensions,” he said.

Protecting Vulnerable Children: Farah stressed that children should never be identified or stigmatized in reports, especially those affected by violence or abuse. He shared scenarios illustrating how unethical reporting can retraumatize survivors or damage their futures.

Enhancing Credibility and Professionalism: He noted that journalists who adhere to ethical guidelines not only protect children but also strengthen their own credibility in an era dominated by social media misinformation.

The training, tagged “Ethical Journalism and Child Rights Training for Media Practitioners in Northwest Nigeria,” focused on practical approaches to reporting on child protection, conflict, and abuse cases. It emphasized interviewing techniques, safeguarding protocols, and ethical storytelling methods.

Farah urged participants to see themselves as “guardians of children’s dignity” and to use their platforms to promote hope and resilience rather than fear and stigma.

The training brought together journalists from various print, broadcast, and online media organizations across the Northwest.