UNICEF To Vaccinate 7.8m Children Against Measles Rubella In Kano

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has targeted a total of 7.8 million children from 9 months to 14 years of age to be vaccinated with Measles-Rubella vaccines in Kano state.

Mr Rahama Rihood M. Farah, Chief of UNICEF Field Office Kano, said this at a Media Dialogue, Orientation and Mobilisation Session on the Integrated Measles-Rubella Polio Vaccination Campaign in Kano, Monday.

He said the campaign will be implemented using a fixed, temporary post and sweep teams strategy. Each Measles-Rubella team comprises 11 team members, with two members in every sweep team for polio vaccination.

“To support the cold chain and vaccines management system, 3 VSLs, 44 LGAs Vaccines Accountability Officers (VAOs) and 684 Ward Vaccines Accountability Officers have been trained and deployed in the state in support of the integrated Measles-Rubella Polio Vaccination Campaign.”

“For the success and visibility of the integrated Measles-Rubella Polio Vaccination Campaign, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, with the support of UNICEF, has provided to Kano state, 88 publicity banners, 3,347 vaccination post banners, 1056 posters, 44,000 key messages for caregivers, 13,200 FAQs for health workers, 1,320 Christian sermon guides, 30,380 Muslim sermon guides, 8,800 key messages for local influencers, 880 key messages for media and 176 general banners”, Rahama explained.

He added that the Training of 3,300 health workers on improved Interpersonal (IPC) Communication Skills, including the training of 870 Non-Compliance Resolution Teams (NCRTs) members. A total of 290 NCRTs (each team comprises a community influencer, traditional leader and vaccinator) will be deployed to convert/resolve noncompliance cases during intra-campaign phases on a time basis in Kano.

The Chief Field Officer notes that from the VCMs Network, has deployed 8 state facilitators, 44 LGAs facilitators, 486 voluntary ward supervisors (VWSs), 385 Polio Survivor Groups (PSGs) and 4,864 voluntary community mobilizers (VCMs) in support of the campaign.

“While we acknowledge the progress made possible by the Government and partners, our goal of halting the circulation of the polio virus in Kano State is yet to be attained. Kano has reported 3 cases of a variant of polio virus (cVPV2) so far in 2025, one each from Warawa, Bunkure and Nassarawa LGAs, compared to 31 cVPV2 cases from 17 LGAs in 2024. ”

With only two months until December, the agreed date for achieving this goal, UNICEF calls on the Kano State Government to implement the following: State/LGAs Flag-offs to be conducted and counterpart funds released to LGAs on time.

Rahama said the LGAs chairmen are to personally oversee the pre, intra and post campaign phases and regularly chair the evening review meetings during the campaign, and the LGAs Teams to intensify the supervision for the quality implementation of the campaign.

“We urge the state to use 400 MP3 Bluetooth Speakers with pre-loaded USB discs provided by UNICEF for social mobilisation and to be retained according to SOPs. I would like to commend His Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, who is the Chairman of the Kano State Taskforce on Immunisation and PHC, for personally flagging off the immediate past vaccination campaigns in the state and mobilising the state citizens.

“UNICEF and partners call on His Excellency to also flag off the integrated October campaign. I would like to commend the LGA Chairmen who monitored the last campaign and participated in their respective LGA review meetings.

He urged the Honourable LGA Chairmen to sustain this momentum in the October campaign, adding that the October Integrated Polio Vaccination Campaign presents another opportunity for us to work towards eradicating polio. Everyone has a role to play, including the media.

” I urge the media to disseminate accurate information on the Measles-Rubella Integrated polio vaccination campaign and use various channels to mobilise caregivers, parents, communities and stakeholders to make children available for vaccination. Vaccines are provided free by the government, are effective and safe.

Let us take all necessary actions to eradicate polio in Kano State and indeed Nigeria.

He explained that Nigeria has planned to implement the Measles-Rubella (MR) campaign integrated with Polio in all 36 states in two phases, starting from 6th October 2025 till 16th February 2026.

Kano State falls under Phase One of the Campaign, which will be implemented in 21 states in two streams. Phase 1, stream 1, holds from 6th October to 17th October 2025.

Explaining that this year, between August and September, Kano State implemented two In-Between Round Activities (IBRA) targeting 354,173 children under five years of age in 3,223 settlements from 125 wards across 44 LGAs, achieving 82% and 98% coverage, respectively, by E Tally data.

“The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, with the support of UNICEF, has allocated 3,347 teams, provided 4.6 million doses of Novel Oral Polio Vaccines (nOPV2) and 4.5 million doses of (bOPV) targeting 3.9 million children under five years of age in the state for the October polio vaccination campaign. “