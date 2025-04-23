UNICEF To Kano Govt: Declare State Of Emergency On Polio Eradication

Share

Chief of UNICEF Field Office in Kano State, Mr Rahma Farah, has called on the Kano State Government to declare a state of emergency on polio and routine immunisation, following a resurgence of the disease in the state.

UNICEF made the call yesterday in Kano during a media dialogue on polio and routine immunization ahead of the World Immunization Week.

Represented by Michael Banda, UNICEF Senior Education Manager, Farah said the call became necessary as Nigeria recorded 18 cases of polio in 18 local government areas across nine states, with three cases in Warawa, Bunkure and Nassarawa LGAs of Kano State.

“This is unacceptable and must be urgently addressed. Polio knows no boundaries. An outbreak anywhere threatens children everywhere,” he said.

According to him, the dialogue was held in collaboration with the Kano State Government and the State Primary Health Care Management Board.

He said it was convened to seek media support in mobilising public participation ahead of the next polio vaccination campaign scheduled for April 24 to 30, 2025, which coincides with World Immunisation Week.

