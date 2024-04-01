Unicef Tasks Media On Positive Changes

Media practitioners in Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe have been urged to continue to play pivotal roles in raising awareness about child poverty issues in their respective states through investigative journalism, documentaries and advocacy campaigns. The plea was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a two-day media dialogue on addressing child poverty organised for states under UNICEF.

The communiqué noted that by amplifying the voices of marginalised communities and showcasing success stories of interventions, the media can catalyze positive changes and mobilise public support for addressing child poverty.

The team commended UNICEF for sustained engagement with the media, an initiative that has provided an opportunity for media practitioners to have first-hand information required to continue and strengthen the advocacy for pro-children and women policies and programmes.