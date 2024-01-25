UNICEF Tasks Govt on Improved School Safety

As Nigeria joins the rest of the World to mark the 2024 International Day of Education, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has charged Nigeria to put in more efforts in ensuring safety in schools. UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, Ms. Cristian Munduate, who noted that a recent evaluation had shown that only 43% of the Minimum Standards for Safe Schools were being met in about 6,000 schools, said there was need to improve on the provision of safe environment for children in Nigeria, especially in the North, to learn.

While disclosing that attacks on schools, particularly in the North-East and North-West regions in 2021 led to learning disruptions for over 1.3 million children, Munduate, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, added that they were challenges in ensuring the safety of school infrastructure and in mitigating risks such as violence, conflict, and natural hazards.

While noting the significant progress made in providing access to education for 7.2 million children in humanitarian settings, as a result of collaborative efforts with government, donors and partners, the UN body, however, highlighted the need for concerted efforts to enhance school safety in Nigeria. She said: “While Nigeria has shown a commitment to creating safe school environments through endorsing the Safe Schools Declaration and developing the Minimum Standards for Safe Schools, there is room for further progress.

On this important day, we are reminded of the collective responsibility we share in safeguarding the educational environment for every child. “The theme of the 2024 International Day of Education, learning for lasting peace, reminds us of the entire crucial role that education plays in promoting peace and stability. It serves as a reminder to all stake- holders – including federal and state governments, development partners, civil society, communities, and educators – of the importance of providing safe, secure learning environments.”

The statement further reads: “Recent attacks on schools, particularly in the North-East and North-West regions in 2021, have led to learning disruptions for over 1.3 million children, necessitating precautionary school closures. This highlights the urgency of addressing school safety comprehensively.