UNICEF Supports Sokoto In Expanding Social Register, Donates Equipment

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has announced plans to enroll 250,000 poor and vulnerable individuals into Sokoto State’s social register under the EU-SUSEE programme.

UNICEF Country Representative, Mrs. Wafah Sa’id, disclosed this at an event where the organisation flagged off free healthcare services for 15,000 beneficiaries in collaboration with the state Ministry of Health and the Sokoto State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (SOCHEMA). The beneficiaries will access care at both primary and secondary health facilities.

To strengthen the programme, UNICEF donated 200 computer tablets, 200 power banks, three laptops, and thousands of “mamakits” to support safe childbirth and immunisation. Sa’id also praised Sokoto’s N500 million allocation for nutrition supplies, which UNICEF pledged to match, effectively doubling available resources.

She highlighted the critical role of nutrition for children under two, noting that “75 per cent of brain development occurs during this period.” Sa’id commended the state government for raising its health budget from 6.5 to almost 10 per cent but urged more action on out-of-school children.

Deputy Governor Alhaji Idris Muhammad Gobir, who received the items on behalf of the state government, thanked UNICEF for its support and reaffirmed Sokoto’s commitment to healthcare delivery. “A healthier population contributes more to community development,” he said.

UNICEF also announced its collaboration with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and RUWASA to develop a Standard Operating Procedure for emergency response in Sokoto.