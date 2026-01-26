UNICEF Steps Up Support As Bauchi Moves To Protect Children From HIV

In a renewed push to safeguard children’s health, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has donated 25,000 HIV test kits to Bauchi State to support the fight against HIV/AIDS among children under five years.

The donation underscores UNICEF’s commitment to improving child health outcomes and strengthening early diagnosis of HIV at health facilities across the state.

Speaking during the handover, the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (BACATMA), Dr Adamu Sambo, described the donation as timely, noting that the state has faced challenges in accessing adequate test kits.

He said targeting children under five was critical, as early detection allows for immediate treatment and long-term disease control.

Dr Sambo assured that the kits would be promptly deployed to delivery centres, PMTCT service points and partner facilities to ensure comprehensive coverage.

On her part, UNICEF Bauchi Field Office Chief, Dr Nuzhat Rafique, said the intervention was designed to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV and promote quality care through early testing and counselling.

She urged health authorities to immediately commence the use of the kits to achieve maximum impact.