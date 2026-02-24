UNICEF, Sokoto Govt Partner To Boost Early Childhood Education

The United Nations Children’s Fund, in partnership with the Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board, has conducted a two-day high-level advocacy and media dialogue aimed at strengthening Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) and promoting access to quality education in Sokoto State, Kebbi State, and Zamfara State.

The initiative seeks to foster political will for increased public investment, innovative strategies, and community support for ECCE in the three states.

In a goodwill message, Dr. Michael Juma, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Sokoto Field Office, said the media dialogue aims to raise public awareness, sustain policy dialogue, and foster community engagement in ECCE, ultimately promoting early childhood education initiatives in the region.

He stated that the workshop seeks to ensure every child, regardless of background, has equitable access to quality ECCE, noting that the initiative supports the Nigerian government’s goal of improving access to quality education for all children.

Alhaji Sanusi Binji, Permanent Secretary, Sokoto State Ministry of Information, said ECCE is crucial for lifelong learning and national development, adding that the Ministry is committed to supporting awareness campaigns on ECCE.

Alhaji Umar Nagwari Tambuwa, State Chairman of the Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board, revealed that the state government has outlined plans to address out-of-school children, with a focus on ECCE. He stated that 66.4% of school-aged children in Sokoto State are currently out of school, and the state SUBEB, with UNICEF’s support, has identified and documented 25% of these children for targeted intervention.

Tambuwa emphasized that the state government plans to triple the number of ECCE centres in 2026, with an additional 80 centres to be supported by UNICEF. He also mentioned the launch of a Digital Village Initiative to equip Almajiri children and out-of-school girls with digital tools.

The event was organized by the Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board in partnership with UNICEF and funded by the European Union under the theme: “Strengthening Early Childhood Education and Access to Quality Education’’ in Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states.

