UNICEF, Sokoto Govt Officials Discuss Emergency Preparedness, School Safety

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Research Consultant, Michele Boujikian, has conducted an interview with Dr Sanusi Aliyu Binji, the Permanent Secretary of the Sokoto State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

The discussion focused on emergency preparedness and implementing safe school initiatives across Sokoto State. Dr. Binji shared the Ministry’s strategies for strengthening school safety, improving crisis response, and ensuring a secure learning environment.

He emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to proactive planning, risk reduction, and collaboration with development partners to safeguard schools and enhance resilience in the education sector.

The interview was attended by Education Specialist Jerry Chinda Yohanna, Director of Planning, Research and Statistics Murtala Chika, and Director of Donor Agencies Lawali Haliru Mu’azu.

The engagement is part of UNICEF’s efforts to promote safe, inclusive, and resilient learning environments in Sokoto State.