UNICEF, Sokoto Govt Launch Measles-Rubella, Polio Vaccination Campaign

The Sokoto State Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has commenced sensitisation of citizens on the importance of measles-rubella and polio vaccines, which will begin across 23 Local Government Areas in the state.

The vaccination exercise, scheduled to start on Monday, is expected to last 10 days, with two 2-day mop-up exercises between October 16 and 17, 2025.

Priyanka Khanna, Communications Specialist, UNICEF Nigeria, stated this at the state integrated measles-rubella and polio vaccination campaign for mass mobilisation and awareness for journalists, reporters, and social media held at the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto.

This collaborative effort aims to educate caregivers on the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines in protecting children against deadly diseases.

Khanna further said UNICEF was fully prepared to ensure a hitch-free exercise, adding that UNICEF supported the country with the procurement of the vaccine and distributed it to all states.

The stakeholders’ meeting, held at the Specialist Hospital in Sokoto, brought together healthcare professionals, government officials, journalists, and social media influencers.

Health Promotion Officer, Mr Sabiu Shehu, emphasised the need for parents to make their children available for routine vaccination next week.

Shehu explained that measles is a contagious and deadly disease caused by the measles virus, spreading easily when an infected person coughs and sneezes.

Rubella, also known as German Measles, is a contagious disease caused by the rubella virus, presenting like a mild form of measles.

Shehu reassured parents that the vaccines are safe and effective, highlighting the importance of protecting children against measles-rubella and polio.

“These diseases can have severe consequences, including pneumonia, brain damage, and even death,” he said.

The vaccination exercise will kick off in Bodinga Local Government Area and will be conducted simultaneously across all 23 local government areas in the state.

He said healthcare workers would be deployed to cover every part of the state, ensuring no child is left behind.

“The goal is to vaccinate approximately 2 million children, a significant undertaking that requires the support and cooperation of parents, healthcare workers, and community leaders,” he added.

Shehu urged parents to take advantage of this opportunity to protect their children against these deadly diseases, emphasising that vaccination is crucial for ensuring children’s health and well-being.

The Sokoto State Government and UNICEF are committed to making this vaccination drive a success, aiming to create a healthier and more prosperous future for Sokoto’s children.

The vaccination drive is a critical step in preventing the spread of measles-rubella and polio. By participating, parents can help protect their children and contribute to a healthier community.

Shehu’s message was clear: vaccination is a safe and effective way to protect children against deadly diseases, and by making their children available for vaccination, parents can help create a brighter future for Sokoto’s children.

The success of this vaccination drive relies on the cooperation and support of parents, healthcare workers, and community leaders.