UNICEF, Sokoto Govt Launch Digital Village For Vulnerable Children

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has praised Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his administration’s leadership and commitment to developing Sokoto State.

He described the government’s efforts as a bold initiative to uplift vulnerable youth and improve public welfare.

Speaking through the District Head of Gagi, Alhaji Sani Umar Jabbi, the Sultan commended the governor’s transformative agenda and assured the traditional institution’s unwavering support in fully implementing the administration’s nine-point Smart Agenda for the benefit of the people.

The remarks were made during the commissioning of a UNICEF-constructed warehouse for storing nutrition supplies and the official launch of the Sokoto State Policy on Food and Nutrition.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu expressed gratitude to UNICEF for its continued support, especially in education and nutrition.

He described the new nutrition warehouse as a “game changer” that will significantly enhance child health and development across the state.

“This warehouse and the food and nutrition program are of immense importance to our people,” the governor said.

“They will reduce malnutrition and hunger, improve child survival rates, enhance maternal health, and boost productivity throughout Sokoto State.”

Governor Aliyu emphasized his administration’s commitment to providing improved nutrition and healthcare services. Since taking office, his government has launched numerous health-focused initiatives, including free medical outreaches and environmental health reforms.

He reaffirmed his dedication to nutrition programs by approving UNICEF’s requests related to the warehouse project, including the release of N500 million as counterpart funding and provision of water, electricity, and security infrastructure.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the Digital Learning Village, a joint project by Sokoto State Government and UNICEF aimed at equipping Almajiri children and out-of-school girls with essential digital, vocational, and life skills.

Held at the Sultan Maccido Institute, the launch attracted UNICEF officials, religious leaders, and community stakeholders.

The Digital Village is designed to bridge the digital divide by offering structured training three times a week, empowering underserved youth to become self-reliant and productive members of society.

UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Ms. Cristian Munduate, praised the initiative as a vital step toward inclusivity and sustainable development.

“By equipping these underserved children with digital skills, we are building their capacity to thrive in a technology-driven world,” she said.

This project highlights the shared commitment of Sokoto State and UNICEF to educational equity, youth empowerment, and the upliftment of marginalized communities.

The Digital Village is funded by the ELEVA Foundation. The warehouse and nutrition policy initiatives receive support from USAID’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), in partnership with USAID.

