UNICEF Seeks End To Hidden Hunger In Ebonyi

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called for collaboration to end hidden hunger in Ebonyi State.

The organization made the call at a 3–day conference in Abakaliki, the state capital which witnessed the presence of stakeholders from the state.

Speaking on the theme, `Collaborative Solution To Hidden Hunger: Stakeholders Engagement, Advocacy and Innovation for Sustainable Development’, the Health Specialist and officer in charge of UNICEF Enugu Field office, Dr Olusoji Akinleye applauded the commitment of the state government to end hidden hunger in the state.

He observed that hidden hunger was very challenging and had devastating effects on children in society.

Akinleye described hidden hunger as the hunger that cannot be seen on the body; but a sort of deficiency in some components of food that does not necessarily contribute to someone’s weight or height, adding that It doesn’t show in one height nor weight, but shows in mental capacity and intellect and can lead to death.

He revealed that a good number of people were suffering from this micronutrient efficiency, saying that Ebonyi was the worst in hidden hunger when compared to other states in the Southeast because it affects about 25% of the state.

“It is actually a very important activity that the Ebonyi state government is doing today in the sense that hunger is something that is very challenging and has devastating effects. All enemies are bad but the enemy you don’t see are more dangerous and that is how the issue of hidden hunger came to be. This is a hunger that you hardly see; if you see a child who is malnourished, you will know that child actually needs food.

“You can see it from the body, but hidden hunger is not like that, it lacks vitamins, minerals, general food we call micronutrients. It doesn’t show in your height, it doesn’t show in your weight, it shows in your mental capacity and intellect and sometimes, it can lead to death.

“We have a good number of people who are suffering from micronutrient efficiency. It also affects the development of society generally.

“Ebonyi state government is the first to do it as far as we know and it is something that is very important and we commend them for that and we are going to collaborate with them

“Hidden hunger is the hunger that you cannot see; it is not apparent nor obvious. Hidden hunger is a hunger that does not appear in your body, it is a sort of deficiency in some components of food that does not necessarily contribute to your weight or your height.

“But rather it contributes to the ability to defend illnesses in your body. It’s your ability to develop your mental capacity. So it is not immediately obvious but we see the consequences thereof.

`The degree of this hidden hunger is about one in 4 unfortunately; it’s about 25% in this state.

`When you look at the regional basis, South East in particular; unfortunately again, Ebonyi seems to be doing the worst when compared to our neighbours in South East.

`I think bringing it here is to arouse and awaken government and the people to its existence and also to take action”, he stated.

Governor Francis Nwifuru who was represented by his Deputy, Princes Patricia Obilia while flagging off the conference, said the data on the indicators and causes of malnutrition contained in the documents submitted by the State Committee on Food and Nutrition which reveals the devastation malnutrition has caused on the people. was most alarming

“This is unacceptable to me, and that is the reason I have endorsed the domesticated National Policy on Food and Nutrition, and the State Multi-sectoral Plan of Action on Food and Nutrition, to demonstrate the resolve of my administration to wage total war against all forms of malnutrition in the State”, he stated.

He noted that the state has implemented the national directive of establishing nutrition departments in eleven (11) MDAs and appealed to development partners and organizations to collaborate and work with the government saying “We are in a haste to transform our dear state and ready to play our part”.

In her address, the Commissioner for Budget, Planning, Research and Monitoring in the state, Mrs. Deborah Chinwe Okah noted that hidden hunger needs a proactive approach and support of stakeholders in order to alleviate hunger.

She stated that the state government has adopted a multi-sectoral approach, policies, programmes and budgetary provisions to tackle hunger in the state.

She therefore called for collaboration and support of stakeholders to end hunger in the state.