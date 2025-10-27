UNICEF, Rotary Partner To Sustain Polio-Free Nigeria

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Rotary International have reaffirmed their joint commitment to sustaining Nigeria’s polio-free status through renewed collaboration with government and community stakeholders.

Speaking at an event in Bauchi to mark World Polio Day, UNICEF Global Special Behavioral Change Manager and Head of World Polio Outbreak Response, Dr Panchanan Achari, said the organisation remains focused on ensuring that every child, regardless of location, has access to lifesaving vaccines.

This year’s theme, “End Polio: Every Child, Every Vaccine, Everywhere,” he said, reflects the global call to action to protect all children from preventable diseases Achari commended Nigeria’s progress in eradicating the wild poliovirus but emphasized that collective action must continue until total eradication is achieved.

“We are closer than ever to ending polio, but we must not relent. Every child must be reached, especially those in hard-to-reach communities,” he stated.

He noted that vaccination not only prevents polio but also strengthens health systems, contributes to community resilience, and helps fight other preventable illnesses. He called for stronger investment in primary healthcare and the integration of services such as nutrition, maternal health, and sanitation to ensure holistic child well-being.