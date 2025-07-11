UNICEF Renews Call For Increased HPV Vaccine Uptake In Osun

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has renewed calls for increased uptake of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine among 9-year-old girls in Osun State, warning that low acceptance rates, misinformation, and caregiver resistance are undermining efforts to prevent cervical cancer.

At a sensitization workshop held in Osun, UNICEF Gender and Development Manager, Takudzwa Kanyangarara, emphasized the urgent need to treat the HPV vaccine as a right for every girl child.

“The essence of having a store filled with goods is to have customers. For us, it’s about ensuring children actually access the vaccines,” she said.

“We need caregivers, parents, and community members to recognize their role in getting 9-year-old girls vaccinated—not just for today, but to protect their future.”

Kanyangarara said many caregivers still believe harmful rumours, such as the vaccine causing infertility or being unsafe. “There’s also the issue of forgetfulness.

Caregivers are used to immunizing children under two, not nine-year-olds, so they need reminders,” she noted. UNICEF, she added, continues to work with trusted community voices to spread factual information and build public confidence.

UNICEF Social and Behavioral Change Specialist, Aderonke Akinola-Akinwole, echoed the call, explaining that beyond creating awareness, the agency also ensures the availability of the vaccine at health facilities. “Once demand is generated, we make sure the vaccines are there. It’s a full-circle approach—demand and access must go hand in hand,” she said.

In her remarks, Mrs. Ngozi Izuora-Songu, UNICEF’s Adolescent Development Specialist, said the vaccine’s coverage in some local governments across Osun remains poor, despite previous campaigns. “The data shows that uptake among 9-year-old girls is still low. We are here to re-energize the conversation and change the strategy by working with adolescents to reach adolescents,” she said.

She stressed the need for a shift in communication and consent strategies to better connect with adolescents and their guardians.

“Yes, adolescents can give consent, but we still need to get their parents on board. That’s why we’re engaging stakeholders again, so we don’t lose momentum,” Izuora-Songu added.

She also drew attention to cervical cancer’s growing burden in Nigeria. “While breast cancer remains the most common, cervical cancer follows closely. By acting now, we can prevent a major health crisis tomorrow,” she said, noting that only about 29,000 girls have received the vaccine so far in Osun, a state with a far larger target population.

Mrs. Olaore Francisca Adebola, the State Immunization Officer for Osun, corroborated the figures, stating that 29,173 9-year-old girls had been vaccinated during an integrated campaign.

However, only 16,783 have been captured on the national data system between January and May. She blamed the gap on parental resistance due to harmful misinformation.

“Some parents still believe the vaccine will prevent their daughters from having children or that it causes other health issues,” she said. “These are unfounded rumours. This vaccine is a preventive measure against cervical cancer, a real threat to our girls.”

She appealed to parents and school authorities to grant consent for girls to receive the vaccine during school outreaches.

“We are begging the Parent-Teacher Associations to allow us access. These children can’t speak for themselves—parents must step up,” Adebola urged.

Highlighting government support, she commended Osun First Lady Chief Mrs. Titilola Adeleke for her role in public advocacy, especially among market women and community leaders. She also praised the governor for his backing, noting that he has provided logistical and moral support to ensure vaccine availability across the state.