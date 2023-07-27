UNICEF Raises The Alarm Over Increased On Out-of-school Children

The United Nations in Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has raised the alarm over what it described as the persistent increase in the number of out-of-school children in Bauchi State.

UNICEF Chief of Bauchi Field Office, Dr Tushar Rane, in a virtual remark during a media dialogue at Misau Local Government Area in Bauchi State, emphasised collaboration with other relevant stakeholders towards reducing the menace of out-of-school children and to improve access to basic education among pupils in Bauchi State and Nigeria at large.

Rane in his 30 minutes remarks sought the media’s support towards educating and enlightening the populace, particularly parents on the importance of education of their children by enroll- ing them in school in their respective states.

In his goodwill message, representative of the Ministry of Education, the Director of Administration and Human Resources, Yakubu Ahmad, said the government is aware of the issues and measures have been put in place to improve enrolment in schools.