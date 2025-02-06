UNICEF Raises The Alarm Over Increase In Fgm In S’East

Share

As part of activities to mark the 2025 International Day of zero tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), on the theme, “Stepping Up The Pace:

Strengthening Alliances and Building Movements To End FGM”, UNICEF has called for greater commitment from governments, religious and traditional leaders, the media, private sector and donor agencies to step up advocacy and support to end the harmful practice in the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

The international day of zero tolerance for fe – male genital mutilation, is marked on February 6, every year.

Speaking at the zonal media dialogue with journalists, media executives and CSOs to mark the day in Enugu, the Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Enugu, Mrs Juliet Chiluwe, lamented that in spite of earlier commitments through policies and laws towards ending the practice, the prevalence was still on the increase.

Chiluwe explained that “FGM comprises all procedures that involve altering or injuring the female genitalia for non medical reasons and is recognized internationally as a violation of the human rights, the health and integrity of girls and women”.

According to her, “It is a form of gender- based violence, a harmful practice against women and girls and public health challenge, often undertaken as a traditional rite of passage aimed at limiting sexual enjoyment and protecting female chastity”.

She noted that though there was a drop in the prevalence among women aged 15 to 49, saying, “this is the most critical time to step up the pace, especially through strengthening alliances among grassroots activists, communities, governments, organisations, the private sector to build a powerful social movement that ends harmful norms and build movements even as we advocate and amplify our voices”.

