UNICEF Raises Alarm Over High Number Of Out-Of-School Children In N’West

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concern over the rising number of out-of-school children in Nigeria’s North-West region, citing insecurity as a major contributing factor.

Michael Juma, UNICEF Chief of Field Office in Sokoto, highlighted the issue during this year’s World Children’s Day, condemning the recent abduction of 24 schoolgirls in Maga, Kebbi State.

He joined state authorities and security agencies in calling for their immediate and unconditional release, emphasizing that every child has the right to be safe, free, and in school.

Juma acknowledged progress made in the region, noting that 915,000 learners have benefited from strengthened literacy programs, while 215,000 previously out-of-school children have returned to class.

Additionally, 212,000 learners are engaged through the Nigeria Learning Passport, over 18,000 families are accessing free healthcare, 1.5 million children were vaccinated in October, and a new Special Newborn Care Unit in Sokoto has saved over 1,000 fragile babies.

He also highlighted that 3.1 million children received Vitamin A supplementation, achieving a 95 percent recovery rate for severe acute malnutrition.

Despite these achievements, UNICEF warned that the progress remains fragile. Insecurity, insufficient funding, and the growing number of out-of-school children threaten to undermine years of development efforts.

Juma stressed the urgent need for additional resources to address remaining challenges, including thousands of zero-dose children and poor dietary diversity among mothers and children.