UNICEF Praises Bauchi ALGON’s N100m Contribution To Child Nutrition Fund

The United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF has praised the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Bauchi State chapter for the contribution of one hundred million naira to the Child Nutrition Fund (CNF).

The commendation was made by the Bauchi Field Officer, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique during an appreciation visit to the ALGON Chairperson, Mahmood Baba Ma’aji in his office on Monday in Bauchi. Rafique noted the greatest ALGON sacrifice by fulfilling its promise to release the sum of N100 million as contribution fund for the Child Nutrition Fund (CNF).

During the visit Rafique expressed gratitude to the Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Bauchi for their commitment and support to the Child Nutrition Fund (CNF), specifically for contributing N100 million to the fund.

She highlights that this contribution will be matched by the CNF, and with the state’s contribution of N200 million, the total fund will be N600 million.

According to her, this fund will be used to procure Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) and other supplies to treat and prevent malnutrition among children in Bauchi.

Rafique equally appreciates the leadership and initiative of the LGAs and requests their continued support for the prevention of malnutrition among children under 5. Additionally, the