UNICEF Pledges Aid As Cholera Cases Hits 297 In Niger

Following the recent outbreak of cholera in Niger State, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that it will donate commodities to the six affected local government areas so as to curb further spread of the disease.

Speaking to journalists after inspecting the isolation centre at old wing of late Senator Idris Ibrahim Kuta Primary Health Care Centre along old airport road Minna, the UNICEF Chief of Kaduna Field Office, Dr. Gerida Birukila, said even though the center has been running, the UNICEF wants to beef it up to meet up to the standard and demands of the cholera treatment.

It should be recalled that, the Niger State Government through the Commissioner of Primary Health Care, Dr. Ibrahim Dangana, confirmed that 13 lives were lost and about 240 persons hospitalised in six local government areas.

She added that the UNICEF will be working in collaboration with the Niger State Government and other organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO), to ensure the spread of the disease is curbed.