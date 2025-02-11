UNICEF, Partners Deliver 3m Bottles Of MMS To Boost Maternal Health

Share

The Child Nutrition Fund (CNF), managed by UNICEF, has provided three million bottles of Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) in 2024 to improve maternal health in Nigeria.

An additional three million bottles will be received in 2025 to further support pregnant women. However, with 12 million pregnancies annually, more efforts are needed to scale up MMS availability.

Nigeria has one of the highest rates of maternal mortality in the world with 1047 deaths per 100,000 live births, and a high proportion of babies born with low birth weight or prematurely, putting them at increased risk of death compared to full-term, healthy babies.

Many challenges contribute to maternal mortality, including maternal nutrition, leading to widespread micronutrient deficiencies. The National Food Consumption and Micronutrient Survey (2024) revealed that many pregnant women in Nigeria suffer from deficiencies in iron, zinc, Vitamin A, folate, and other essential nutrients. Addressing these gaps is critical to improving maternal health and child survival.

The three million bottles of MMS in 2024, were donated by Kirk Humanitarian Foundation and distributed during the second round of the Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW) in 2024. In 2025, through the CNF, Nigeria will receive an additional three million bottles donated by Kirk Humanitarian to further expand coverage and reach more pregnant women in need.

“Ensuring that pregnant women receive the necessary micronutrients is a vital step in reducing maternal mortality and improving child health,” said Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria.

“This donation is a testament to our commitment to supporting the Government of Nigeria in scaling MMS coverage and making maternal health a national priority.”

With an estimated 12 million pregnancies in Nigeria in 2024, according to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), there remains a pressing need to scale up MMS availability and ensure its widespread use. To achieve this, both the Federal and State Governments must invest in MMS procurement through the unique 1:1 and 2 in

“Nigeria is taking decisive steps to address maternal nutrition challenges. The inclusion of MMS in our Essential Medicines List and investments in local production are key milestones in ensuring sustainable access,” said Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare. The government remains committed to expanding this initiative to reach every pregnant woman in need.”

“We are proud to be part of this collaborative effort to improve maternal and child health in Nigeria,” said Spencer Kirk, Founder of Kirk Humanitarian. Providing MMS at scale is one of the most impactful ways to support healthy pregnancies and ensure better outcomes for mothers and babies. Our goal is to continue working with partners to expand this initiative further.”

UNICEF remains committed to supporting the Government of Nigeria in scaling up MMS coverage and strengthening maternal and child health interventions.

Nigeria has taken a pioneering step by being one of the first countries to include MMS in the Essential Medicines List and invest in local manufacturing of MMS, ensuring long-term sustainability and accessibility.

The Child Nutrition Fund, managed by UNICEF, is supported by a coalition of global partners, including the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office, the Gates Foundation, and Kirk Humanitarian. This fund provides a sustainable financing model that ensures more pregnant women receive essential micronutrients for a healthy pregnancy and improved birth outcomes.

