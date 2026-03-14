UNICEF Partners Bauchi Govt To Fight Child Malnutrition

…Hands Over Nutrition Commodities of 4,562 RUTF, 15,419 SQLNS cartoons

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has handed over life-saving nutrition commodities to the Bauchi State Government to strengthen the treatment and prevention of child malnutrition across the state.

The items, which include Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) and Small Quantity Lipid-Based Nutrient Supplements (SQLNS), were provided under the Child Nutrition Fund through a matching grant arrangement between UNICEF and the state government.

Receiving the supplies at the Bauchi State Agricultural Development Programme warehouse, the Deputy Governor, Mohammad Auwal Jatau, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reducing maternal and child mortality.

He disclosed that the state government had contributed ₦862 million to the Basket Fund through the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Board to support health programmes targeting pregnant women and children.

Jatau commended UNICEF for supporting the state in critical sectors including health, education, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene.

He also directed the Ministry of Health to set up a high-level committee to ensure the proper distribution of the commodities across the state.

The UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office in Bauchi, Nuzhat Rafique, said the commodities were procured through a joint funding arrangement between the state government, Local Government and UNICEF.

According to her, the intervention is aimed at addressing severe acute malnutrition among children while preventing further cases across communities.