UNICEF, Others Get Assurance On Nutrition Budget From Bauchi Speaker

Share

Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Abubakar Sulaiman, has pledged to find a way to include nutrition provisions in the 2025 budget, despite it already being passed and signed into law.

This commitment was made at a meeting with UNICEF, state assembly members and other stakeholders, where the Speaker emphasized the importance of addressing child malnutrition crisis in Bauchi.

Sulaiman acknowledged that the meeting came late, but assured that the assembly would explore legal avenues to incorporate nutrition provisions into the budget.

He also commended the assembly members for attending the meeting and assured UNICEF of the assembly’s commitment to improving the living standards of children.

To demonstrate this commitment, the Bauchi State Assembly has established a standing committee on nutrition and food security, comprising chairmen from agriculture, health, and appropriation committees.

The Speaker emphasized that the assembly is dedicated to ensuring that children in Bauchi are malnutrition-free.

Share

Please follow and like us: