UNICEF: Nigeria Must Address Child Violence, Exploitation

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged the Nigerian government and other stakeholders to address the issues of violence and exploitation against children.

This concern was expressed in Abuja at the Social Norms Conference 2024.

UNICEF’s representative, Mr Idris Idrisu, said the organization has made an enormous commitment towards addressing the menace of child violence, exploitation and other vulnerabilities through social and behavioural change.

He stated that UNICEF has also established partnerships with the United States, with the intent to protect and empower Nigeria’s most vulnerable youth.

According to him, the Social Norms Conference 2024, with the theme, “From Research to Reality: Socio-Behavioral Solutions for Accelerated Human Capital Development,” has brought renewed urgency to addressing the pressing social issues affecting Nigerian children and families.

“ UNICEF’s recent initiatives, such as the launch of the Program of Insight, Research, and Design Network. This innovative program is dedicated to exploring new strategies for social and behavioural transformation that can enhance the well-being of children and families across Nigeria and West Africa”, he added.

Also Speaking, Chief Moji Makanjuola, a veteran broadcaster and the event’s keynote speaker, emphasized the need to reinforce family structures, which she described as “the heart of our nation.”

Makanjuola also urged the media to play a more responsible role by amplifying positive narratives that celebrate integrity, resilience, and unity, sending a message that Nigeria’s cultural and moral values are worth defending.

Mariam Diakite, Technical Advisor at the Francophone Social Norm Learning Collaborative (CAPANS), stressed the importance of understanding social norms as a foundation for health and development goals.

Diakite, who’s from Mali, expressed interest in learning from Nigeria’s community health interventions and hoped to apply similar strategies in Francophone regions. She described social norms as “powerful determinants of behaviour,” essential to effective public health interventions.

