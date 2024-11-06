UNICEF: Nigeria Must Address Child Violence, Exploitation

Share

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged the Nigerian government and other stakeholders to address the issues of violence and exploitation against children.

This concern was expressed in Abuja at the Social Norms Conference. UNICEF’s representative, Mr. Idris Idrisu, said the organization had made enormous commitment towards addressing the menace of child violence, exploitation and other vulnerabilities through social and behavioral change.

He stated that UNICEF has also established partnerships with the United States, with the intent to protect and e m p owe r Nigeria’s most vulnerable youth. According to him, the Social Norms Conference 2024, with the theme.

He said: “From Research to Reality: Socio-Behavioral Solutions for Accelerated Human Capital Development,” has brought renewed urgency to addressing the pressing social issues affecting Nigerian children and families.

“UNICEF’s recent initiatives, such as the launch of the Program of Insight, Research, and Design Network. “This innovative program is dedicated to exploring new strategies for social and behavioral transformation that can enhance the well-being of children and families across Nigeria and West Africa.”

Share

Please follow and like us: