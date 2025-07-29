UNICEF Nigeria Appoints Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef As New Country Representative

UNICEF Nigeria has announced the appointment of Ms. Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef as its new Country Representative.

Wafaa brings to the role more than 20 years of experience in international humanitarian and development work, with a strong track record of leadership in advancing the rights and well-being of children and vulnerable communities.

Before her posting to Nigeria, she served as UNICEF Representative in Somalia, where she led key efforts to protect children’s rights in one of the world’s most complex humanitarian environments.

Her extensive career includes senior positions within the United Nations system serving with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the World Food Programme (WFP), and UNICEF in countries such as Sudan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Syria, and Ethiopia. She also held global leadership roles with OCHA in both New York and Geneva.

Wafaa began her professional journey in Sudan, working across the private sector, academia, and non-governmental organisations on programmes addressing displaced populations and environmental sustainability.

She holds a Master of Architecture from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium, a Master of Science in Physical Planning from the University of Khartoum, and a Bachelor of Science in Architecture.

During her tenure in Somalia, Wafaa was widely recognised for her strategic vision and ability to steer impactful programmes under challenging conditions. Her expertise spans programme management, humanitarian coordination, and long-term development planning.

UNICEF Nigeria expressed confidence that her leadership will further strengthen the organisation’s mission to uphold the rights of every Nigerian child. The agency welcomed her warmly and looks forward to her stewardship in driving progress for children across the country.