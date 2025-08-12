UNICEF, Niger Govt Begin Campaign Against Measles/Rubella Diseases

…As Nigeria contributes 37% globally to Congenital Rubella Syndrome cases

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with the Niger State government, has begun a campaign against the deadly Measles and Rubella disease cases, which have been put at 461 across the country.

While speaking at a sensitization on measles and rubella diseases training organised by UNICEF in collaboration with Niger state Ministry of Primary Health Care for Media practitioners, health educators and health workers, the Commissioner for Primary Health Care, Dr. Ibrahim Dangana represented by the State Immunization Officer Abubakar Kpantu said essence of the training is to ensure the implementation of Rubella campaign for the vaccination of children between ages 9 month to 14 years old.

According to him, “We hope to get to all households as soon as the vaccination begins in October. Nigeria contributes to the burden of Measles and Rubella and cPVV2 globally, which puts us at 37% while 54% for Polio in Africa, which is the second largest after the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

He added that the campaign is being implemented to close immunity gaps; interrupt transmission of Polio, Measles and Rubella infections; and to strengthen Routine Immunisation.

While disclosing that Rubella is under-documented due to limited surveillance, he said, “as 2024 Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS) remained a significant global public health concern with an estimated 100,000 babies born into CRS each year.”

He further said the high susceptibility of Rubella among women of childbearing age contributes to the national CRS burden. “Rubella IgM + cases in Nigeria as at 2025 are 461 (10.8%)”, he added.

While speaking on Social Behavioural Change, UNICEF Niger state lead, Grace Odeyemi, urged the media to help in curbing misinformation, saying that the operational target population in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) is 102,539,762 for the year 2025.

Odeyemi stated further that the aim of the campaign is to contribute to the reduction of Measles and Rubella incidences in Nigeria to less than 5 cases per one million by 2026 and one case per one million by 2030 by way of increasing population immunity through vaccination.

According to the Rubella surveillance update in Nigeria as of epi-week 01 to 20 (that is, January to May, 2025). We hope to get to all the households and ensure the targeted persons are vaccinated because the Measles and Rubella diseases are preventable.