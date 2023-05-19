UNICEF, NGF Laud Borno For Clinching $6m Awards For PHC Investments

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and UNICEF are proud to announce that Borno State was awarded as the overall champion in the inaugural Primary Health Care (PHC) Leadership Awards.

The awards, which hon- our strong leadership and commitment of governors who have made significant investments in PHC, come with a $700,000 reward. These investments in PHC have been instrumental in transforming the lives of women, girls and children across Nigeria.

The best-performing state in the country, Borno, will receive $700,000, a testament to the transformative power of its effective leadership and strategic investment in Primary Health Care (PHC). Zonal prizes go to Kwara for North Central, Jigawa for North West, Borno for North East, Ebonyi for South East, Rivers for South South and Ondo for South West.

The first runners up in these zones are Bauchi, FCT, Zamfara, Abia, Edo, and Ogun. Each zone’s winner will be awarded $500,000 and the first runners-up in each zone will receive $400,000.