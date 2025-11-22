UNICEF, NGE, DAME Hold Dialogue On Safeguarding The Nigerian Child

The media partnership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Diamond Awards for Media Excellence, and UNICEF will host a one-day symposium on Tuesday at the Lagos Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

The meeting will bring together media leaders, policymakers, and child rights advocates to examine Nigeria’s readiness to secure the future of its children.

The event, themed “Equipping the Nigerian Child for the Future: How Prepared Are We?”, comes at a time when millions of children across the country face increasing risks in education, nutrition, health, safety, and climate-related emergencies.

Recent incidents, including attacks on schools, rising child malnutrition, and continued displacement caused by conflict and flooding, have underscored the urgent need to expand access to quality education, strengthen child protection systems, and ensure adequate health and nutrition services.

During the symposium, participants will discuss practical solutions for improving safe learning environments, enhancing welfare and protection systems, building climate resilience for children, and advancing ethical, child-focused media reporting.