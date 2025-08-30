UNICEF, NBA Join Forces To Reform Justice System For Children

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in partnership with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has called for urgent reforms to safeguard the rights of children within Nigeria’s legal and justice systems.

The call was made during the 2025 NBA Annual General Conference in Enugu, which brought together over 20,000 participants, including legal professionals, policymakers, development partners, academics, civil society, and media under the theme “Stand Out and Stand Tall.”

At a high-level session titled “Ending Child Detention: The Role of NBA in Advancing Justice and Reintegration”, UNICEF and the NBA reaffirmed their joint commitment to ensuring that every child, especially the most vulnerable, has access to fair, timely, and child-sensitive justice.

“Children should never be behind bars simply because of who they are or the circumstances they are born into,” said Wafaa Saeed, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria.

“Every child deserves protection, dignity, and a chance to rebuild their future. Our partnership with the NBA is about transforming the justice system into one that protects rather than punishes, empowers rather than excludes, and restores rather than breaks lives,” she added.

The partnership between UNICEF and the NBA focuses on advancing reforms in four key areas:

Promoting alternatives to detention and reducing overcrowding in juvenile facilities

Strengthening child protection systems at the state and community levels

Expanding access to legal aid for children in conflict with the law

Advocating for the full implementation of the Child Rights Act across all 36 states”

NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, reaffirmed the association’s commitment, stating: “Nigeria has made progress in enacting child protection laws, but enforcement remains a major challenge.

“Together with UNICEF, the NBA will continue to champion reforms that align with both national and international standards for child rights. This year’s conference provides the platform to mobilise the legal community toward action.”

The collaboration between UNICEF and the NBA signals a growing movement within Nigeria’s legal sector to put children’s rights at the centre of justice reform. UNICEF emphasised that justice for children must go beyond legal protection, ensuring empowerment, reintegration, and lasting opportunities for every child.