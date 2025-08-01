UNICEF Marks World Breastfeeding Week In Benue

…Says Over 90% of Nigerian mothers breastfeed their babies

…Calls for sustainable support systems for breastfeeding mothers

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), on Friday, marked this year’s World Breastfeeding Week in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, with the theme, “Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create sustainable Support System”.

Speaking at the flaggoff of the week at Benue State University Teaching Hospital and at the Internally Displaced Persons camps at the Makurdi International Market, UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office, Enugu Field Office, Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe, congratulated mothers in the state and country at large for breastfeeding their babies, stressing that over 90% of Nigerian mothers breastfeed their babies.

Mrs. Chiluwe, who described August 1 earmarked worldwide for the celebration of the event as one of the critical days in the history of the agency, sued for sustainable support systems for breastfeeding mothers.

“The right to breastfeed is protected in the Convention on the Rights of the Child, a commitment Nigeria proudly made over three decades ago.

Breastfeeding is also a climate-smart solution. It is sustainable, cost-effective, and zero-waste. No packaging, no pollution. Just pure nourishment from mother to child-even in emergencies.

However, we have sobering facts when it comes to how mothers are supported to breastfeed in health facilities, at home, and as they enter the labour force. Only one of every 2 newborns (47%) is breastfed within the first hour of life in Benue State.

Similarly, only one of two children (56.7%), is exclusively breastfed for six months, which is below our national goal of 65% and the global target of 60% by 2025. And sadly, only 37.6% of children are breastfed up to two years.

Chiluwe explained that the aim of the event was to highlight the importance of breastfeeding and the need for supportive systems for mothers and babies.

The UNICEF Chief emphasised the critical role of breastfeeding in ensuring newborn survival and development, describing breastfeeding as not just food, but a newborn’s first vaccine, first hug, and the first promise of survival.

She said UNICEF, in collaboration with the Federal Government and partners, was calling for bold, coordinated action to support breastfeeding mothers, adding that “this includes training health workers, investing in community health workers, ensuring six months of paid maternity leave, and creating breastfeeding-friendly workplaces.

In her remark, Executive Secretary, Benue State Primary HealthCare Board, Mrs. Grace Wende, described children as an investment to their parents and advised mothers to prioritise breastfeeding to children, the natural milk without water, for at least one year.

Mrs. Wende said “if children are given breast milk without water, it will make the child grow, build the intellectual capacity and strong, adding that the period of breastfeeding will also allow the mother an opportunity to take a critical look at the child to know whether such a child has other health challenges that would be attended to very early.

On his part, the Chief Medical Director, Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Dr. Stephen Hwande, expressed appreciation to God for granting mothers the gift of children without miscarriages or suffering death in the process.

Dr. Hwande also thanked Governor Hyacinth Alia for creating a friendly environment for delivery at the teaching hospital, describing charges at the health facility as the cheapest.

He advised mothers not to be in a hurry to stop breastfeeding, describing the children as insurance cover to the parents during their old age, as they would in turn support them, insisting that breastfeeding is cheaper as well as makes the children more intelligent.