UNICEF Launches Polio Immunization Campaign In Plateau

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and its partners have launched a Polio immunization campaign in Plateau State, targeting 68,000 children.

Health workers and stakeholders have been actively engaged in ensuring compliance and addressing non-compliance cases.

In Jos South Local Government Area, New Telegraph witnessed health workers and stakeholders at their duty posts, urging children and parents who had not accessed the vaccination to do so.

Uzaifa Mohammed, the Town Announcer for the Polio vaccination campaign and Community Leader in Bukuru, Jos South, said two major challenges he faced were non-compliance from parents, particularly mothers.

“We have more challenges of non-compliance from mothers who don’t want their children to be immunized,” Mohammed said. “We use dialogue and community leaders to resolve such issues.”

Mohammed explained that during the two days of routine immunization work in his LGA, there was significant compliance from parents, with only two parents refusing the vaccination.

“We successfully revisited them and resolved the issue,” he added. “If the women refuse, we sometimes use their grandparents to urge the mothers to allow the child to be vaccinated.”

He advised mothers to accept the Polio vaccination for their children and to dispel myths claiming it would cause impotence, emphasizing that these myths are untrue.

“We want mothers to cooperate with us, as it’s for the benefit of the child, not us,” he stated. “If a child grows up with physical challenges due to parental negligence, it would be regretful. That’s why we conduct Polio immunization in their presence and have sensitization and awareness programs in our mosques.”

Mohammed expressed appreciation to UNICEF and other donors for their support, saying, “Without their intervention, many people couldn’t afford the vaccination costs, especially given the current food security and economic challenges. Immunization has helped reduce fatalities from illnesses like measles and other childhood diseases.”

During a recent advocacy visit to the Plateau State President Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emir Gbong Gwom Jos, His Royal Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba, UNICEF’s Bauchi Field Officer, Ms. Nuzhat Rafique, disclosed that 68,000 children in Plateau were expected to be immunized.

She outlined a comprehensive plan involving targeted interventions in high-risk areas, including Jos North, Jos South, Shendam, and Wase, as well as five additional zero-dose districts.

She added that the strategy would involve immediate catch-up activities before the April 26-30 campaigns, followed by a second round in December to ensure no child is left behind.

In a press conference in Jos to mark World Malaria Day, African Vaccination Week, and National Immunization Plus Days, the Plateau Commissioner for Health, Nicolas Baamlung, reported notable progress in the fight against vaccine-derived Polio.

“Between 2023 and 2024, the state recorded a significant decline in circulating variant poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) cases for 9 months,” Dr. Baamlung said.

“The routine immunization coverage has increased from 41.2% to 68%, yet remains below the national target of 90%. This shows that eradication is within reach if we maintain momentum, especially in high-risk areas of Plateau State.”

He assured that the Plateau State government remains committed to supporting Local Governments and communities in ensuring immunization for all is a reality.

Health workers and stakeholders are working together to ensure every eligible child is immunized, with targeted interventions in high-risk areas including Jos North, Jos South, Shendam, and Wase.

Moses Atang, a health worker and the LGA Immunization Officer for Jos South, said that while challenges with parents and caregivers are inevitable, the immunization turnout in Jos South LGA was very encouraging.

“We don’t have major issues with people, and the turnout is usually very good,” he said. “We work with Jamatu Nasril Islam (JNI), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), community leaders, and security agencies. When we have issues with parents related to rejection or non-compliance, we go together as a team with stakeholders to find out the reason.”

Mercy Aku, the Jos South LGA Cold Chain Officer (CCO) and Vaccine Manager, explained her role in storing vaccines for the polio exercise.

“As the custodian of vaccines in Jos South LGA, I store all the vaccines used for the polio exercise in the cold room. We have freezers for manufacturing ice-packs and a Solar Direct Drive system, which allows us to store vaccines even without electricity.

“All vaccines are stored at a temperature range of +2 to +8 degrees Celsius, ensuring the right potency. We also manufacture ice packs for our solar points, which are located in all 20 wards of the LGA.”

