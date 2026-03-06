UNICEF Launches Malaria Vaccination Drive For Children In Bauchi

…target 280,000 children

In a bid to combat malaria, one of the leading causes of child mortality in the state, UNICEF has provided 350 doses of malaria vaccine alongside logistics support for a vaccination campaign targeting 280,000 children aged 1-2 in Bauchi State.

The initiative was officially flagged off by the First Lady of Bauchi State, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, at the Urban Maternity, Bauchi.

The First Lady called on families and community groups to play their part in the malaria vaccination drive. “Mothers, fathers, and local organizations must bring children to health facilities. Together, we can protect our children from malaria,” Hajiya Aisha stated.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, Dr Nuzhat Rafique, outlined the vaccination schedule, noting that children would receive four doses, starting from five months to 15 months of age.

Dr Rafique urged community groups, including Mama2Mama and Fathers for Good Health (F4H), to encourage families to take their children to health facilities for vaccination. “Your support is critical to ensuring the campaign reaches its target of 280,000 children,” she emphasized.

The campaign is particularly significant as Bauchi ranks among the states with the highest malaria prevalence in Nigeria.

Dr Yarima Kucici of WHO also reaffirmed the importance of the vaccination to protect infants, noting that the state bears the highest malaria burden in the North East.

New Telegraph report that partners supporting the initiative include Gates Foundation, Core Group-Partners Project, PATH Project, and EOC.