UNICEF Launches E-Learning Platform In Osun To Boost Children’s Learning Capacity

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday launched the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) in Osun Osun to boost the learning capacity of the children.

New Telegraph reports that the NLP is a digital learning platform designed to provide children with access to quality education, regardless of their location.

The initiative aims to train teachers in Osun State on digital literacy skills, enabling them to deliver effective instruction to children using the NLP platform.

Speaking at the launch event held at Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium, UNIOSUN Campus, Osogbo, the representative of UNICEF, Babangana Aminu, described the initiative as a significant collaboration between UNICEF and Osun State in the education sector.

Aminu said that Osun is the 21st state to join the global movement of reimagining education through the NLP.

According to him, the Learning Passport was created globally by UNICEF and Microsoft during the COVID-19 pandemic when 1.6 billion learners were unable to access education.

“Since 2022, the project has enrolled 1,478,984 students. The Learning Passport is available for free online, on mobile, and offline devices. Osun is the 21st state to officially launch the Nigeria Learning Platform”.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke expressed his administration’s commitment to policies and programs that promote accelerated educational development.

Adeleke who was represented at the event by Head of Service, Elder Samuel Aina, said since he assumed office as Governor of the state, the state has formulated strategic steps that are required for holistic education.

He, appreciated UNICEF and other partners for their support, saying the government is ready to receive their educational support.

“My people, we are here today to launch the Nigeria Learning Passport which is a new solution designed to close the learning poverty gap.

“This is an online mobile and offline technology platform enabling high-quality flexible learning.

“This is a platform that enables continuous access to education for children, youth and teachers around the world. The passport project drives improved learning outcomes through high-quality, portable enlightenment to support their entry into other opportunity pathways including formal education.

“On this note, I once again express our profound gratitude to UNICEF and its partners. This Government is ready to receive your educational support and services which will alleviate learning poverty across the length and breadth of Osun State.

“This project, Nigeria Learning Passport is hereby declared launched for use in our education system in the State of the Living Spring.

“May I declare that this State has formulated strategic steps that are required for holistic education. Part of the strategic steps include among others the raising of children that will become Problem solvers, Self-reliant, Critical thinkers, Social and scientific innovators and Wealth creators”.

Earlier, the the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Muritala Jimoh said “Nigeria Learning Passport is another giant stride in Osun education sectoral achievement.

According to the PS, Osun State is now open to and embraces development partners and donor agencies; a paradigm shift from the hitherto self-style approach of hostility to corporate assistance.

“Aside from “Learning Passport” that is being supported by UNICEF, UBEC had earlier come up with BESDA, UNESCO came up with Education for Health and Well being, USAID recently launched LEARN TO READ in mother tongue at the levels of primary school classes 1 and 2; all in Osun state.

“The interventions attracted at the tertiary education level could be left for some other days. Good enough, the state has evidence-based results to boast of.”

