UNICEF Launches E-Learning In Abia

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has officially launched the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) in Abia State, marking the state as the 22nd in Nigeria to adopt the digital learning platform aimed at transforming access to quality education.

The launch followed the successful training of 100 teachers in Abiriba, Ohafia LGA, under a pilot phase of the e-learning programme.

Speaking at the launch event in Umuahia, UNICEF Enugu Field Officer, Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe, commended the Abia State Government for its commitment to educational development, describing the state’s inclusion in the NLP as a shared dedication to reimagining learning for the 21st century.

Chiluwe explained that the NLP, developed through a collaboration between UNICEF and Microsoft, was born out of the urgent need to maintain learning continuity following the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected over 2.6 billion learners globally.

“The platform was contextualized for Nigeria through the joint efforts of the Federal Ministry of Education and UNICEF, with the support of the Global Partnership for Education,” she said.

Chiluwe praised the AbiaFirst Education Initiative, calling it a comprehensive strategy that focuses on curriculum reform, professional development for teachers, infrastructure upgrades, technology integration, and inclusive education.

“Abia State has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to the education sector through strategic investment across all levels,” she added.

“This launch signals a renewed and strengthened partnership between UNICEF and the state.”

She noted that the NLP, backed by partners including Microsoft, Airtel, IHS Towers, and Tecno, is designed to expand access to education, reduce the number of out-of-school children, and improve literacy and numeracy outcomes in the state.

Also speaking at the event, Abia State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Elder Goodluck Ubochi, highlighted the achievements of the Governor Alex Otti-led administration, especially in the transformation of the teacher, the learner, and the learning environment.

He disclosed that the state had trained and equipped 2,200 teachers with 21st-century pedagogical skills, introduced free and compulsory basic education, and undertaken the renovation and retrofitting of schools.

“In Abia State, under the visionary leadership of His Excellency Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, education has been elevated to a place of strategic priority,” Ubochi said.

He noted that the NLP would provide every child in the state with access to quality learning content in English and the three major Nigerian languages.

Ubochi described the state’s adoption of the NLP as a “transformative milestone” in delivering inclusive, equitable, and quality education for all.

He noted that the platform offers over 16,000 curriculum-aligned lessons and serves more than 1.8 million users nationwide through online, offline, and mobile channels.

“The Nigeria Learning Passport also supports children with disabilities, girls, and underserved communities, ensuring that no one is left behind in this digital revolution,” he said.

The Commissioner urged students, teachers, and parents across the state to embrace the platform to maximize its benefits.

