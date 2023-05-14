New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
UNICEF Lauds Ugwuanyi On Fruitful Partnership, PHC, Others

The United Nations Chidren’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the fruitful working relationship and partnership it enjoyed with the state under his administration.

UNICEF also applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for his administration’s great developmental strides, especially for the survival and welfare of children and women. The international body expressed delight that the governor has exhibited strong leadership and has been a reliable ally and champion for promoting the rights of the child.

Speaking when she led her team to the Government House, Enugu on a courtesy visit, the UNICEF Representative to Nigeria, Ms. Cristian Munduate, stressed that Governor Ugwuanyi’s commitment to the set objectives of the body is impressive. Munduate, who was received at the Government House, Enugu by Governor Ugwuanyi, his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo and the Governor-elect of the state, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah represented by his deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, said she was delighted at the seamless transition process in the state “which speaks well of the commitment that the incoming government and the outgoing government have towards the people.”

The UNICEF representative to Nigeria and her team were in Enugu State on a working visit to interact with the political leadership of the state as a farewell visit and in appreciation of Governor Ugwuanyi ad- ministration’s collaboration with UNICEF.

