UNICEF Lauds Plateau Gov’t On Skilled Birth Attendance

Share

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Bauchi Field Office Chief, Dr Nuzhat Rafique, has commended the Plateau State Government’s efforts in primary healthcare, particularly in providing skilled birth attendance and safe delivery kits, which have started yielding positive results in the state.

Dr Rafique stated this while speaking during a UNICEF engagement at on saturday in Jos, Plateau State.

She also commended Taraba State for making significant progress in nutrition projects and primary healthcare.

“Plateau and Taraba States are already performing relatively well, but over time, they have made significant progress.

“These are efforts that have been challenging to implement even in our focus states. Yet, Plateau is taking the lead, demonstrating a commitment to improving the well-being of its people.”.

She pointed out that as a result of the impressive performance, UNICEF stands ready to support the state government, local government leaders, and all sectors working toward the overall development of communities, especially mothers and children.

Dr. Rafique further stated that Nigeria has one of the highest maternal and child mortality rates in Africa, given its large population, adding that the country contributes significantly to global maternal and child deaths.

“That is why I urge you to embrace positive journalism. Highlight the good work being done, the successful interventions, and the practices that need strengthening. When good practices are promoted, harmful traditions gradually fade away.”

According to her, their shared mission is to save lives.

Every child deserves proper nutrition, immunisation, birth registration, safe drinking water, sanitation, and access to education.

These five priorities can ensure that every child in Plateau reaches their full potential.

She added that because the basic interventions are national priorities, they must be implemented across all states, adding that polio eradication remains a major focus for UNICEF while West Africa still has circulating poliovirus.

“We cannot afford to leave any child unreached. Zero-dose children—those who have never received any immunisation—are a critical concern.

“A child with zero doses indicates that the health system has failed to reach them, and that should not be the case.

“A strong health system must ensure that every child is immunised.

“UNICEF is working at the national level to eliminate zero-dose cases, supporting every state to reach every child.

“We conduct rounds of immunisation and polio campaigns, and Plateau is among the states where we are aggressively implementing these efforts, just as we do in other focus states,” she stated

Rafique pointed out that Nigeria continues to experience one of the highest maternal and child mortality rates in Africa.

She emphasized that journalists have the power to shift this narrative by focusing on successful healthcare interventions, community progress, and positive health outcomes that can inspire public trust and encourage people to use health services.

Share

Please follow and like us: