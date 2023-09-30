UNICEF Lauds Kwara On Primary Health Care Delivery

…Ranks State topmost performer in PHC delivery

The United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has commended the Kwara State Government on Primary Health Care service delivery, ranking the state as the topmost performer in PHC Delivery in areas of the International Organization’s interventions in the State.

The Chief Field Officer of UNICEF in Kaduna, Dr. Ahmed Baba, gave the commendation at the UNICEF Mid-Year Review Meeting with Kwara State in Ilorin, the state capital.

Mr Baba said the Kwara State Government has proved to be committed to the plight of the vulnerable individuals and the downtrodden in the State by playing its roles in the bilateral relationship between UNICEF and the State.

He urged the State Government to keep up its commitment to ensure better living conditions for the people, promising that UNICEF would continue to support the State in its drive to eradicate malnutrition, poverty and other menace facing the people of the state, especially children and other vulnerable groups.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, Dr Yaqub Umar Jaja, who was represented by the Director of Planning, Alhaji Alimi Surajudeen, reiterated that the present administration under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq would continue in its efforts to eradicate malnutrition, poverty and other challenges facing the disadvantaged members of the State.

Dr. Jaja commended UNICEF for its immense contributions to the State’s health sector, and for proving its commitment to the well-being of the children and vulnerable in the State.

He also appreciated UNICEF for the current intervention in the health sector through the training on the Annual Operating Plan and the Development of the Plan and Procurement Zip-lock for Outbreak Response Campaign, adding that UNICEF intervention in the social sector includes support for Community Rehabilitation, Reintegration and Access to Justice for children at the grassroots in five different communities in Ilorin-West Local Government Area of the State.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Nusirat Elelu said that the Mid-Year Review meeting is fundamental to holistically track the activities of the State in areas of UNICEF interventions, to identify challenges so as to chart a way forward.

She noted that the Kwara State Government has been committed to ensuring continuous partnership with UNICEF as the counterpart funds are paid as and when due, noting that the State’s indices in terms of performance have also greatly improved in Primary Health Care Delivery in addition to the support the State is receiving from UNICEF.