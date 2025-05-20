UNICEF, KWSG Collaborate To Tackle Child Malnutrition In Kwara

Share

In a significant move to combat child malnutrition in Kwara State, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with the Kwara State Government (KWSG), has deployed 3,964 cartons of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) to support children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

The initiative, funded under the Child Nutrition Fund (CNF), underscores the shared commitment of both partners to improving child health and nutrition across the state.

To accelerate nutrition interventions in Nigeria, UNICEF—supported by donors—established the Child Nutrition Fund, which operates on a matching funds model. Under this arrangement, the Kwara State Government contributed USD 100,000, which was matched by UNICEF, enabling the procurement of the RUTF.

According to a statement from UNICEF, the first batch of 1,982 cartons has already been supplied, with the remaining 1,982 cartons to follow in a second batch.

The RUTF will be distributed to healthcare facilities across the state, targeting children under the age of five who are suffering from severe wasting—defined as being too thin for their height.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Ilorin, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to child welfare:

“Our contribution to the Child Nutrition Fund is a reaffirmation of our dedication to eradicating malnutrition among our children.

“This partnership with UNICEF is not just a collaboration but a mission to uphold the fundamental rights of women and children. We will continue to advance efforts aimed at improving child health and nutrition.”

UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, Cristian Munduate, commended the state’s commitment and called on other states to follow suit:

“Malnutrition remains a critical challenge nationwide, including in Kwara. This handover is a vital step in ensuring that life-saving nutrition commodities are accessible at the community level. The Kwara State Government’s engagement is commendable, and the CNF allows us to double our efforts and reach more children with essential nutrition support.”

Munduate also urged the state government to take full advantage of the upcoming Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) Week in May/June by providing Vitamin A supplements, deworming tablets, and multiple micronutrient supplements for children and pregnant women.

“We also call on the government to assign additional human resources to strengthen Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition (IMAM) services across all LGAs,” she added.

UNICEF emphasized the need for sustained investment to consolidate progress and scale up nutrition interventions, noting that the malnutrition burden in Kwara requires increased funding to meet the needs of vulnerable children.

