UNICEF, Kano Govt Target 3.1m Children For Polio Vaccination

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Kano State Government have intensified preparations for the November 2025 Polio Vaccination Campaign, urging stronger media engagement to boost public awareness and ensure widespread community participation.

Scheduled to run from 29 November to 2 December 2025, the campaign aims to vaccinate 3.1 million children aged 0–59 months across all 484 wards in the state’s 44 local government areas.

During a media engagement session in Kano, the Chief of UNICEF’s Kano Field Office, Rahama Farah, praised the state government and partners under the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) for their “remarkable progress” in interrupting the spread of circulating variant polioviruses (cVPV2).

“Kano has achieved over 80 per cent reduction in poliovirus cases compared to 2024, dropping from 17 affected LGAs last year to just three confirmed and two pending cases in 2025,” Farah said.

He emphasised the media’s critical role, particularly radio stations, in reaching remote communities with limited access to electricity and television.

“We need these messages to reach communities far from services. Across Nigeria, 42 million children will be targeted during this round in 21 priority states,” he added.

Represented by Kano State Coordinator Maryam Umar, the North West Zonal Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Kabiru Muhammed, highlighted the influence of local leaders and media personalities in shaping public attitudes toward immunisation.

“Our voices are powerful tools for disseminating accurate information, building trust, and encouraging parents to vaccinate their children. Creativity and influence are invaluable in this process,” he said.

Dr. Muhammed also acknowledged pockets of low immunity due to misinformation and vaccine hesitancy. He urged influencers to share accurate information on vaccine safety, encourage parents to vaccinate their children, counter false rumours, and promote healthy community practices.

A representative of the Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board confirmed the state’s readiness for a smooth rollout, appreciating UNICEF and development partners for their continued support.

The campaign will adopt a house-to-house strategy, complemented by fixed vaccination posts at mosques, churches, markets, schools, and health facilities. “We are targeting nearly 3.9 million children aged 0–59 months. Beyond polio, routine immunisation services, including HPV and other antigens, will be integrated,” the official said.

He further stressed the media’s strategic role in combating misinformation and promoting positive behavioural change among caregivers.

With strengthened collaboration among government agencies, UNICEF, influencers, and the media, Kano officials say the state is well-positioned to consolidate its progress against the poliovirus and protect every eligible child.